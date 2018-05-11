Watch live results and analysis of the 2018 midterm elections with NBC News' Chuck Todd, Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and more.

►LINK: GEORGIA ELECTION RESULTS

►WATCH: 11Alive coverage of the Georgia elections (including full results of the Georgia governor race between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp

How NBC News will call elections on Election Night

(From NBCNews.com) NBC News will be clear about its nomenclature during the entire election process. In addition, NBC News will explain methodology for collecting data it presents. Here are some terms you will hear on NBC and MSNBC and read on NBCNews.com on election night:

Projected winner: NBC has made a projection that a candidate will win the race, but the vote count is not complete. This call is made only after all the polls are scheduled to have closed in that race.

Apparent winner: NBC has tallied enough votes to indicate that a candidate has won the race, but the results may well depend upon a potential recount or final official tallies.

Winner: A candidate who has clearly won the race, beyond the normal margin for a recount. "Winner" will not be used unless returns make the outcome a virtual certainty.

Note that none of these terms refers to the "official" winner, since most states take weeks to officially certify a winner in an election.

Too early to call: There is not enough data to allow analysts to make a call.

Too close to call: While there is data on the race, the numbers are too close to allow analysts to make a call.

Senate Composition: The Decision Desk tracks individual Senate races. This is not a projection of the entire Senate but reported results “at this hour” as individual races are called. The composition will show the totals in the new Senate by party, showing the new called races added in with seats that are not up for re-election this year.

House Estimate: This is a projection of the House as a whole. For each of the 435 individual House races, the Decision Desk calculates the probability of a Democratic, Republican or independent victory in that House seat, based on pre-election research. During the night, election analysts examine all the available vote data and adjust the probabilities for each House seat that changes from its pre-election probability. The model then calculates the most probable outcome of the election in the House and also calculates an estimate of the probability of error expressed as a number of seats plus or minus. Based on the House Estimate, there is also a probability of a certain party winning control of the House.

In addition, individual House calls are made and tracked throughout the night. Like the Senate composition, the individual House races will be tallied as races are called and may not add to 435 called races on election night.

PHOTOS: Voters head to the polls for the 2018 midterm elections
01 / 25
Some voters fill out their ballot as others wait for an open space at a booth on November 6, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today's election will determine if Republicans or Democrats will control the House of Representatives.
02 / 25
Voters fill out their ballot on November 6, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa.
03 / 25
A woman signs in to vote at May Elementary School on November 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
04 / 25
A supporter of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) waves to motorists on November 6, 2018 in Charleston, West Virginia.
05 / 25
Voters line up to cast their votes at the Legion Hall in Van Meter, Iowa.
06 / 25
A voter of the Jewish community casts his ballot in the midterm election at the East Midwood Jewish Center polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 6, 2018.
07 / 25
Voters line up to cast their ballots at a polling station set up at Grady High School for the mid-term elections on November 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
08 / 25
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) is escorted by law enforcement after casting his ballot at El Paso Community College-Rio Grande Campus on Election Day November 06, 2018 in El Paso, Texas.
09 / 25
Phil Mondry, 75, casts his ballot at the Franklin Elementary School on November 6, 2018 in Kent, Ohio.
10 / 25
Campaigners hold placards outside a polling station at Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 6, 2018
11 / 25
Congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley fills out her ballot the Adams Street Library in Boston, Massachusetts to vote on November 6, 2018.
12 / 25
Voters line up in the rain outside Bright Family and Youth Center in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
13 / 25
Voters line up as the polls open at David Park Community Center Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Hollywood, Fla.
14 / 25
Voters cast their ballots at the Glen Echo Presbyterian Church polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
15 / 25
Voters cast their ballots at a polling station setup in a City of Hialeah Fire Station for the mid-term election on November 06, 2018 in Hialeah, United States.
16 / 25
A retiree walks up stairs after voting at the Greenspring Retirement center during the mid-term election day in Fairfax, Virginia on November 6, 2018.
17 / 25
Poll worker Sarah Thomas places signs outside a precinct before polls open on election day in Atlanta, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
18 / 25
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., second from right, candidate for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District, smiles as he waits in line to vote at the Carroll Township Municipal Building, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Dillsburg, Pa.
19 / 25
Virginia Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton, a former prosecutor and current Democratic state senator, greets voters and poses for a selfie with Nicole Lee at Ida Lee Park on, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Leesburg, Va.
20 / 25
Virginia Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton, a former prosecutor and current Democratic state senator, greets voters at Ida Lee Park on, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Leesburg, Va.
21 / 25
Voters line up to cast their ballot just before the polls open in the mid-term election on November 06, 2018 in Miami, United States.
22 / 25
Voters line up to cast their ballot just before the polls open in the mid-term election on November 06, 2018 in Miami, United States. T
23 / 25
A man votes at the Greenspring Retirement center during the mid-term election day in Fairfax, Virginia on November 6, 2018.
24 / 25
Voters cast their ballots at the Tuttle Park Recreation Center polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
25 / 25
Voters prepare to cast their ballots at the Tuttle Park Recreation Center polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
