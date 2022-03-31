This bill allows GSP to remove their siren lights

A bill that will allow state patrol cars to remove their rooftop lights passed through the House, and Senate. It now waits for the governor's signature.

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol cars could soon be able to remove their rooftop lights after a bill passed in Georgia's House and Senate.

Instead of being required to have the rooftop light, this bill changes that requirement for only state patrol cars.

According to the bill, state patrol car lights must follow these rules,

One light

It must flash or be revolving

The light must be primary blue

Visible in normal conditions from 500 feet of the front/rear of the car

In addition to these requirements, the GSP car must be marked on both sides and on the back as "State Patrol." This lettering cannot be less than 6 inches and must not blend in with the color of the car.

The bill also states that all patrol cars be painted two-toned or solid colors, with specifications for two-toned paint jobs.

Paint on the top and hood must be light grey, and not exceed 12 inches from the bottom of the window. The remainder of the car should be painted in dark blue.

House Bill 1146 passed in the House and Senate and is awaiting a signature from Gov. Brian Kemp to become law.

