Nearly half of Georgians say they are not buying a home in the next year | Poll

The survey asked 2,000 Georgia adults online questions about their housing situation. Here are the results.

ATLANTA — Atlanta and parts of the metro area have officially been deemed unaffordable, according to a federal report. Georgia residents are painting a picture of the area's housing situation in a new survey.

A poll conducted by SurveyUSA commissioned exclusively by 11Alive asked 2,000 Georgia adults online questions about their housing ownership and living situations.

As the housing shortage continues and rent soars, Georgians seem to be hanging in there, with the majority owning their home and only 26% of polled adults saying they rent.

The trouble comes when discussing affordability, with most Georgians unable to say they have more than 'some choices' available in their price range if they decided to move. With most residents polling, they are not planning to purchase a home within the following year.

Here's what else we found:

Homeownership

The survey asked Georgia adults if they own their home, rent, live with others and do not pay rent or have other living arrangements.

More insights about the data:

According to the survey results, most Georgia adults own their own home, with about a quarter saying they rent. The study shows that most homeowners in Georgia are white, conservative, older than 65 and have 4-year college degrees.

About 44% of Georgians aged 18 to 34 said they also own their own homes compared to the 38% that said they rent.

Most homeowners said their income was more than $80,000 a year, and 48% said they made under $40,000.

The survey specifically asked:

If you...

Own Your Home: 63%

Rent: 26%

Live With Others And Do Not Pay Rent: 8%

Have Some Other Living Arrangement: 3%

Future homeownership

The survey asked Georgia adults if they plan to buy a home in the next year.

More insights about the data:

Most people who were polled about buying a home within the next year are ages 18 to 34, Hispanic, have some college education and make more than $40,000 a year. Overall, the majority of Georgia adults are not looking to buy a home within the year.

The survey specifically asked:

Do you plan to buy a home in the next year?

Yes: 17%

No: 66%

Not Sure: 17%

Moving affordability

The survey asked Georgia adults if they wanted to find a new place to live, could they?

More insights about the data:

For residents ages 18 to 34, 19% said they had a large selection of places available in their price range - 19% also said they had no options.

Most Georgians able to move are between ages 35 and 49, make over $80,000 a year and have a 4-year college degree.

The survey specifically asked:

If you did wish to find a new place to live, would there be...?

A Large Selection Available In Your Price Range: 17%

Some Choices Available In Your Price Range: 41%

Virtually Nothing Available In Your Price Range: 20%

Not Sure: 23%

The survey was conducted online from April 4 to April 27 using a sample provided by Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans, said SurveyUSA on their website. The pool of adults was weighted using the U.S. Census targets for gender, age, race, education and homeownership.