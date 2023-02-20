Atlanta City Council passes legislation honoring former President Jimmy Carter after hospice care announcement

The resolution was created to recognize and thank the former president for his service.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council unanimously passed legislation honoring Former President Jimmy Carter on Monday. This action follows Carter's decision to spend his final days in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The resolution was created to recognize and thank the former president for his service. It's designed to celebrate all of Carter's accomplishments and to ensure he knows the people of Atlanta love and respect him, said Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond.

"With his tremendous impact on our state, our country and the world, I was honored to introduce legislation that was unanimously supported by my colleagues today to recognize President Carter's life and legacy as he has decided to seek hospice care at home," Bond said.

Post 1 At-Large Council member @Michael_J_Bond issued a statement after the Council unanimously voted to approve legislation he introduced for immediate consideration during Monday’s meeting to honor former President Jimmy Carter:



Full Statement: https://t.co/VMgkft4yjQ pic.twitter.com/7URsZcNlNP — Atlanta City Council (@atlcouncil) February 20, 2023

Jimmy Carter served in the Georgia State Senate from 1963 to 1967. He was then the state's governor from 1971 to 1975 before becoming the 39th President of the United States in 1977.

As president, Carter established the United States Department of Energy and the Department of Education. He also created a national energy policy that included conservation, price control and new technology.

"He is a humble man who truly reached historic heights," Bond said. "During his political career and long afterward, his impact has been absolutely profound. His post-presidency especially set the high mark for moral leadership in our country."

Carter left office in 1981 and a year later established the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights. He traveled extensively conducting peace negotiations, monitoring elections and working to eradicate infectious diseases. He also became a key figure in the nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity where he helped build several homes while battling his own health issues.