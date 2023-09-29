Judge hears arguments in Jonesboro mayor case as she fights ban from City Hall

Mayor says she was banned from City Hall and a judge granted her a temporary restraining order; now city asks for dismissal.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A superior court judge is asking both sides to provide arguments related to a dispute between the mayor of Jonesboro and city leaders over an accusation she pointed a handgun at a city police officer.

Judge Geronda Carter is ordering both sides to prepare for and answer a motion to dismiss a complaint brought by Mayor Donya Sartor against members of City Council, the city police chief and others, that came after she was banned from city hall and stripped of city-issued tools after the gun allegations surfaced.

Her complaint alleges she's effectively - and illegally - been locked out from doing her job because of the handgun allegation.

A judge reversed the ban with a temporary restraining order that was to last through today, Sept. 29. A hearing was aimed at deciding if the temporary restraining order issued earlier this month allowing Sartor back into city hall should stay in place - with Judge Carter extending it until Oct. 12 as lawyers prepare to come back next week to argue on the dismissal motion.

Judge Carter heard from the defendants’ attorney who is arguing for the complaint to be dismissed.

“One of the grounds is insufficient service. The defendants have never been personally served," said the attorney representing the city defendants.

On that matter, Judge Carter ordered Sartor’s attorney to serve each defendant individually.

None of the defendants were personally in attendance Friday.

“I actually would have been surprised if they did show up. This is called accountability. You put forth actions. You need to come stand and unfortunately sometimes it's in a court of law," said Sartor.

Activists and allies of the mayor have alleged the council's actions against Sartor are a ploy to derail her re-election bid.