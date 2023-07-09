Trump co-defendant takes plea deal in 2020 Georgia election case

Scott Hall pleaded gulity to charges that he criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 election

ATLANTA — Scott Hall, an Atlanta-area bail bondsman, pleaded guilty to charges that he criminally interfered in the Georgia 2020 election Friday.



Hall pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties after negotiating a plea with prosecutors, a misdemeanor. Hall, alongside former President Donald Trump, was one of 19 people charged with criminally interfering in the Georgia 2020 election case. Hall is the first to take a plea deal.

Hall will pay a $5,000 fine and serve five years of probation. He will also write a letter of apology to Georgia citizens and complete 200 hours of community service as part of the deal. Other special conditions prevent Hall from participating in polling or election administration activities. He can't have contact with witnesses, victims and any of his former codefendants.

Hall initially faced seven felony counts tied to his alleged role in the copying of election equipment in Coffee County, Georgia. Hall promised to testify truthfully if called and turn over documents to Fulton County prosecutors in the 2020 election cases against his former codefendants.



This is a breaking story and will be updated.