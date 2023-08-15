Here's a full list of those charged in the Georgia election probe

Donald Trump was one of 19 people indicted in the Georgia election probe. Here's a full list.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — On Monday evening, a grand jury in Fulton County returned an indictment against former President Donald Trump, alleging that efforts to overturn the presidential election result in Georgia in 2020 amounted to an illegal conspiracy in violation of state laws.

That historic decision implicates not just Trump, but several of the former president's allies as well.

Who was charged in the Georgia election investigation?

Nineteen people, including Trump, were indicted. Here is a list of all those charged:

More Trump Georgia coverage