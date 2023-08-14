Fulton County Trump grand jury watch | Live updates

ATLANTA — The week has arrived where many anticipate the more than two-year saga following the events of the 2020 election will reach its conclusion with potential indictments in Fulton County.
11Alive has a team at the Fulton County Courthouse where a grand jury is convened and potentially examining former President Donald Trump and his allies' alleged role in trying to overturn Georgia's 2020 election result.
Several people who could possibly testify have been seen at the courthouse Monday, among them Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling and former Democratic state lawmakers Jen Jordan and Bee Nguyen.
Security preparations around the courthouse have already been put in place through Aug. 18 - Friday; an announcement about indictments could however come sooner.
Below we'll track updates as they arrive from the courthouse:
Fulton County Trump grand jury watch updates
- 12:37 p.m.
Former state representative and Democratic nominee for secretary of state Bee Nguyen has released a statement on her testimony to the grand jury:
- 12:20 p.m.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says this about the public safety training center protesters who are also at the courthouse today:
"The corner of MLK and Central is designated for first amendment protected activities. They have been directed there. This does not affect anything at the courthouse."
- Noon
11Alive's Doug Richards, Nick Wooten and Joe Ripley are at the courthouse reporting from the scene.
Doug ran into former state Sen. Jen Jordan, who attended a Georgia Senate subcommittee hearing in late 2020 where Rudy Giuliani and others made claims of election fraud.
She said last week she was among those subpoenaed for the grand jury.
Also follow Nick and Joe on X for updates:
