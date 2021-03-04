Watch Live: Kemp to deliver Saturday remarks in wake of MLB pulling All-Star Game from Georgia

The governor's is expected to speak at noon.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is planning to elaborate more, Saturday, on the Major League Baseball's decision to move the 2021 MLB All-Star Game from Georgia.

The July 2021 event - as well as the MLB Draft - was supposed to happen at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, in July, but the league's commissioner, Robert Manfred Jr., said the MLB made the decision to move both events from the Cobb County stadium after Kemp signed a controversial election reform bill into law.

Kemp in an earlier statement characterized the decision by the MLB as a capitulation to "cancel culture," and said the state wouldn't be "bullied."

The governor is expected to speak at noon. 11Alive will stream the event live on 11Alive.com and our YouTube channel.

Georgia has come under pressure following the passage of a law that critics have said will disenfranchise many of the state's voters. The Election Integrity Act of 2021 requires an ID number, like a driver’s license, to apply for an absentee ballot and cuts off absentee ballot applications 11 days before an election. It also limits the number of absentee ballot drop boxes; allows the state to take control of what it calls “underperforming” local election systems; and disallows volunteers from giving away food and drink to voters waiting in lines.

The law is already facing legal challenges and gaining national attention as groups have called for a boycott of the state in protest.

However, proponents of the law, including Governor Brian Kemp, suggest that the law actually expands voting options in some ways.

Still, the decision on Friday suggests that some major national organizations are unhappy with the law and its impact on the state's voters.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," Manfred stated.

While having the major game moved from Georgia will likely have a significant financial impact, Manfred said that plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during the season's All-Star festivities and the MLB's planned investments in local communities in Atlanta will move forward.

Details on the new host city for the All-Star game have not yet been released but are expected to be announced soon.