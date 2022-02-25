'Historic' | Georgia senators react to Supreme Court nominee

Georgia's elected officials who will vote on the nomination said they were looking forward to the confirmation process.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden officially announced his nomination to the Supreme Court on Friday afternoon, revealing earlier in the morning he has chosen D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

President Biden said Judge Jackson is "one of our nation's brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice."

In the wake of the news of Judge Jackson's selection, Georgia's elected officials who will vote on the nomination called her "historic" and said they were looking forward to the confirmation process.

The Senate confirms Supreme Court nominations, and Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is on the Judiciary Committee that holds their confirmation hearings.

Ossoff congratulated Judge Jackson on Friday in a statement.

"I congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic nomination to the Supreme Court," Ossoff's statement said. "I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson soon and seeing her before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where I will perform my Constitutional duties of advice and consent with diligence and care."

Sen. @ossoff on Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States pic.twitter.com/j0WseTP84q — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) February 25, 2022

His colleague, U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, praised the nomination for its impact on diversity.

"I applaud the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. It's time the federal judiciary reflects the diversity of our country," Warnock wrote. "Georgians want a nominee who is fair and qualified. I look forward to reviewing this nomination."

I applaud the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. It’s time the federal judiciary reflects the diversity of our country.



Georgians want a nominee who is fair and qualified. I look forward to reviewing this nomination. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) February 25, 2022