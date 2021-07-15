Warnock to give featured testimony in Senate hearing being held in Atlanta next week

A rare field hearing is coming to Georgia to take testimony on voting rights.

ATLANTA — Sen. Raphael Warnock will be among those to give featured testimony next week when a rare Senate field hearing is held in Georgia.

The Senate Rules Committee will be holding the hearing on voting rights on Monday in Atlanta.

On Thursday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office announced the hearing would be held at 10 a.m., and that it would be titled, "Protecting the Freedom to Vote: Recent changes to Georgia voting laws and the need for basic federal standards to make sure all Americans can vote in the way that works best for them."

In addition to Sen. Warnock, featured testimony will be provided by state Sen. Sally Harrell, Houston County voter José Segarra, and Helen Butler, the executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples' Agenda. Butler is also a former member of the Morgan County Board of Elections.

It is set to be the first field hearing by the Rules Committee in 20 years.

"At the hearing, witnesses will testify about recently enacted legislation to restrict voting in the state and the need for basic federal standards to protect the freedom to vote," a release by Sen. Klobuchar's office said. Klobuchar is the Rules Committee chairwoman.

Democrats, likening it to "Jim Crow 2.0," have made opposition to Georgia's new voting law a central component of their political platform. Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the government would be suing the state over the law.

The new law institutes a range of provisions that will require ID for absentee ballots, scale back drop box access and restrict giving out food and water to those in voting lines, as well as adding a day of early voting.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia's Republican leadership have fiercely defended the law, saying that the Democratic criticisms are based on distortions.