VP Mike Pence arrives on Air Force Two in Atlanta

The vice president is in town today to meet Gov. Brian Kemp and restaurant industry leaders.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Vice President Mike Pence is headed into Atlanta and meeting with Gov. Brian Kemp after arriving this morning just after 11 a.m. at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

After his visit with Kemp, the White House said Pence will participate in a round-table discussion with restaurant executives at the Waffle House headquarters near Norcross.

Georgia started relaxing strict guidelines for businesses and Georgians on May 1, after allowing the statewide shelter-in-place order, issued back at the beginning of April to expire April 30.

While the statewide order was allowed to expire, Kemp signed two more on that day extending the state's first-ever public health emergency and a shelter-in-place order for the elderly and medically fragile until July 12.

Since, public health officials have been keeping a a sharp eye on the trends of the virus' spread and encouraging Georgians to continue to use masks and social distancing to keep flattening the curve of the virus.

