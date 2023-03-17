What is Delta-8, and is it legal in Georgia?

Currently the cannabinoid product exists in a kind of legal gray area, that state legislation could clear up.

ATLANTA — A Georgia Supreme Court decision released this week, coupled with a bill progressing through the state legislature, has the cannabinoid product Delta-8 (and its counterpart Delta-10) back in the spotlight.

Currently the products exist in a kind of gray area, which the bill - HB 458 - could clear up if it passes the legislature. It's already passed in the Georgia House, and on Thursday a Georgia Senate committee held a hearing on it.

There was so much interest in the public comment period, the committee pushed back a potential vote to send it to the full Senate to next week.

But if the bill doesn't pass, the products - commonly sold for vaping or in gummy/candy forms, usually at gas stations or smoke shops - will continue to exist in uncertain territory, thanks to the state Supreme Court decision.

What is Delta-8?

It's considered a cannabinoid that's frequently sold for vaping or in edible forms. It can produce a psychoactive "high" similar to cannabis though it's considered less pronounced than delta-9 THC.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns about the distinction between Delta-8 and other hemp products, noting that people may conflate the non-psychoactive association with hemp with Delta-8, which does produce psychoactive effects.

The FDA also says the manufacture of some Delta-8 products is not well-regulated and may contain "potentially unsafe household chemicals" as well as other chemicals to change the color.

"Manufacturing of delta-8 THC products may occur in uncontrolled or unsanitary settings, which may lead to the presence of unsafe contaminants or other potentially harmful substances," the FDA states.

It recommends keeping Delta-8 away from children and pets.

Is Delta-8 legal in Georgia?

Sort of, unofficially (it's a little complicated).