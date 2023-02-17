'It’s hard to see your loved one decline' | With FDA approving Alzheimer's drug, families hope it's affordable

FDA voted Friday to fully approve Alzheimer's drug Leqembi.

ATLANTA — More than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and for their caretakers, this has become a difficult and an expensive disease to fight.

Denise Arribas is one of those caretakers - and daughter.

“My mom -- she’s happy. She’s well taken care of," she said. "She’s in hospice now and she has those moments of magical, unexpected encore where she wakes up and says a word."

The Food and Drug Administration met Friday and gave full approval on the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, made by Eisai and Biogen.

Arribas hopes that if and when the drug becomes available for everyone, it will also be made affordable and accessible.

"I really hope that when the medication becomes available, it is actually financially available for a lot of people in the middle class, lower class, because being a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer's becomes extremely stressful financially, and obviously stressful for other reasons," she said.

Leqembi has shown in clinical trials that it could help slow the cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer's patients.

Her mother, Ari, is in the late stages of Alzheimer's but she is still hopeful this will help many families going through similar battles.

"If you lose hope there’s very little that’s worth living," she said. "The hope always has to stay there. To know that there’s a drug there that can help it and delay the really bad symptoms? Absolutely (there's hope)."

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says it will pay for new Alzheimer’s medications that are fully granted approval from the FDA.

“Specifically, if you don’t have insurance or you’re not of the age of having Medicare yet," she said. "For example, my mom was diagnosed at 62. Medicare kicks in at 65. If we would have availability to that medication ten years ago when she was diagnosed, we would have had to wait three years for Medicare to kick in.”

About 6.7 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s and could qualify for coverage under Medicare.

A study published by JAMA Internal Medicine says it could cost Medicare up to $5 billion per year.

Arribas says at the end of the day, the cost shouldn't matter because this could save countless families.

“It’s hard to see your loved one decline because Alzheimer’s is not only the mind, but then their body starts declining," she said. "That’s the hardest part."