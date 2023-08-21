Wait is on at Fulton County Jail for surrender of Trump, 18 co-defendants

11Alive's Jerry Carnes was posted at the jail complex Monday morning, where neither Trump nor any of the other 18 co-defendants have yet appeared.

ATLANTA — Friday looms as the deadline for when former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants must turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail following an indictment last week that alleges their efforts to reverse Trump's election loss in 2020 constituted a criminal conspiracy.

According to a report by NBC News before the weekend, Trump is unlikely to report any earlier than Thursday. That report cited law enforcement sources.

The New York Times meanwhile also reported last week that his team was negotiating for an interview with Tucker Carlson that was to coincide with the Republican primary debate on Wednesday. Any appearance in Fulton County would likely come after that.

Focus will be at the jail all week as both high-profile figures such as Rudy Giuliani and lesser-known co-defendants alike will have to appear.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said his department plans on following “normal practices,” including taking mugshots, when former President Trump and the other co-defendants are formally booked.

Of the co-defendants, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has filed to have his case moved to federal court, where he intends to claim federal immunity from the state prosecution. The timeline set forth in a determination on that by a federal court, however, would not keep Meadows from needing to also appear at the Fulton County Jail.

Several attorneys for the various co-defendants say there have been negotiations with local authorities on bond conditions that would allow the co-defendants to leave jail immediately after booking.