Former Georgia Lt. Gov. subpoenaed by Fulton County grand juries over Trump, 2020 election

Geoff Duncan, who was Lt. Gov. during the 2020 election, said on social media that he received subpoenas.

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has received subpoenas to testify before two Fulton County grand juries that could potentially indict Donald Trump and his allies over the 2020 election.

Duncan confirmed on social media that he received subpoenas following a CNN report Monday.

"I will continue to share the facts as I know them around this investigation in hopes of figuring out what really happened," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

When asked by 11Alive about the subpoenas and CNN's reporting before he made his social media post, Duncan said he "hadn't seen that information yet."

"Let me go take some time to go cruise through it, and see where we're at," Duncan said. "Thank you for calling."

Duncan served as the state's lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023, deciding not to run for reelection after being highly critical of Trump's debunked claims of election fraud.



As lieutenant governor, Duncan served as president of the state Senate. Lawmakers there were subjected to pressure from Trump allies to overturn the election.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others argued that the election was stolen during a seven-hour Senate subcommittee hearing on Dec. 3, 2020. Georgia election officials quickly debunked the claims made.

A group of state senators, with urging from Trump, pushed for Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session so an alternate slate of Republican electors could be selected. Kemp and Duncan rejected those calls in December 2020.

"State law is clear: the legislature could only direct an alternative method for choosing presidential electors if the election was not able to be held on the date set by federal law," a portion of the statement read.

Duncan, who became a CNN commentator in January 2023, is the fourth person who has publicly said they've been subpoenaed to testify before the grand juries.

Former Democratic state lawmakers Jen Jordan and Bee Nguyen told 11Alive last week that they received subpoenas. Both heard Giuliani speak at separate meetings in the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives.

Independent Atlanta journalist George Chidi, who stumbled upon a meeting of Trump supporters posing as Trump electors, also told 11Alive last week that he was subpoenaed for both juries.