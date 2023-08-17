Indicted Trump elector Shawn Still could be suspended from Georgia Senate | Here's when

Shawn Still was one of the 19 defendants indicted in the Georgia 2020 election case.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Republican Shawn Still could be suspended from the Georgia Senate within weeks after being indicted for criminally interfering in the 2020 Presidential election.

A spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp told 11Alive Thursday evening that the governor's office has received a copy of the indictment, kickstarting a process that could end in Still's suspension.

Still was one of the 19 people indicted in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' 2020 election investigation. He faces seven charges, including violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act and forgery in the first degree.

Under Georgia law, Kemp is required to wait 14 days before appointing a commission that will review the indictment. Kemp is required to appoint the panel.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a member of the state house, and a state senator will serve on the commission. After formation, the three officials must issue a written report within 14 days that could recommend Still's suspension.



The commission will determine if the indictment "relates to and adversely affects the administration of the office of the indicted public official and that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected," the law reads.

Kemp could give the panel an extension to finish the report.

If the commission recommends that Still be suspended, Kemp will review the report and make the final call. The suspension would last until the case is settled or until Still's term ends — whichever event comes first.

Still was one of 16 Trump supporters who signed Electoral College documents falsely claiming that Trump won the election. He served as secretary of the Trump elector group.

Still's state Senate term began in 2023. He represents the 48th district, which includes portions of north Fulton, south Forsyth, and northwest Gwinnett.

Still was recognized as the Georgia Chamber of Commerce's Freshman Legislator of the Year in June. He owns Georgia-based Olympic Pool Plastering and Endless River Adventures, a North Carolina water rafting excursion company, according to financial disclosures and his campaign website.

Willis gave Still and the other 18 defendants in the sprawling RICO election case until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender themselves to law enforcement.