Who is Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still?

Sen. Shawn Still is accused of impersonating a public officer, forgery, and criminally attempting to file false documents.

ATLANTA — Freshman State Sen. Shawn Still, representing Georgia's 48th District which encompasses parts of North Fulton County and Forsyth County, has been named as one of the 19 individuals indicted in an election interference investigation.

The indictment, consisting of 98 pages, largely centers around former President Donald Trump. It was returned by a Fulton County grand jury on Monday. Among the charges he faces are impersonating a public officer, forgery, and criminally attempting to file false documents.

The events described in the indictment reportedly took place before Still took office, making it noteworthy that the alleged actions occurred prior to his entry into the political sphere. Emory University political science professor Andra Gillespie has pointed out that the charges might not necessarily impact Still's ability to serve in the upcoming legislative session, set to commence in six months, as the trial process could extend beyond that timeline.

"It could very well be that the General Assembly session is over before this comes to trial. And this is a really complicated case," noted Gillespie.

One of the prominent charges against Still pertains to his alleged involvement in signing a certificate falsely declaring former President Trump's victory in Georgia and designating himself as one of the state's qualified electors. Still was one of 16 Georgia Republicans named in this regard.

Gillespie further highlighted the uncertainty surrounding whether Still's court appearances would coincide with his duties as a state senator if he chooses not to plead guilty or secure a plea deal.

In June, Still was recognized as the Georgia Chamber of Commerce's Freshman Legislator of the Year. His website provides details of his background, indicating that he attended the University of Alabama and has resided in Georgia since 1998. Financial disclosures reveal that Still is the CEO and owner of Olympic Pool Plastering and Endless River Adventures, a water rafting excursion company.

An attorney representing Still issued a statement to the 11Alive emphasizing his innocence.

"The evidence at trial will show that Sen. Still is innocent as the day is long. We look forward to our day in court to clear his good name," the statement read.