Indictment Takeaways: Former President Donald Trump, 18 others charged in RICO case over Georgia 2020 election

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An indictment handed down on Tuesday in Georiga charging, Former President Trump and 18 other individuals in connection with alleged attempts to overturn the state 2020 election results.

Other notable names include former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The indictment sheds light on the accused's roles and actions.

Here are the key people involved:

Former Donald Trump Allies Included in Indictment

Attorney John Eastman

Attorney Jenna Ellis

Attorney Sydney Powell

Attorney Kenneth Chesebro

Attorney Ray Smith

Michael Roman-- Director of Election Day operations on Trump's 2020 campaign

Jeffery Clark-- Former Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division

Fake Electors Included in Indictment

Former State GOP Leader David Shafer

Former GOP Coffee County Party head Cathy Latham

Attorney Robert Cheeley

State Senator Shawn Still -- Who is the only current elected official on the list

Those connected to Coffee County Included in Indictment

Misty Hampton-- Coffee County Elections Supervisor

Scott Hall-- Bail Bondsman

Election Workers Included in Indictment

Willie Floyd III-- Leader of "Black Voices for Trump"

Stephen Lee-- A pastor from Illinois

Trevian Kutti-- A former Kayne Publicist who's accused of pressuring election workers

Key takeaways on the charges:

A total of 41 counts, with varying charges against each defendant.

All defendants were charged with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act).

Count One lists 161 acts that establish a conspiracy to overturn Georgia's election.

Charges range from false statements and solicitation to harassment and obstruction.

Key charges include solicitation of state officials, creation of fake electors, and attempts to influence the Department of Justice and Vice President Pence.

Allegations also involve the unlawful breach of election equipment.

Specifically, what are Trump's charges?

Former President Trump faces 13 charges in total.

Charges include solicitation of oath violation by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, false statements, violation of the Georgia RICO Act, and more.

Events Trump is accused of include claiming victory on Election Day, involvement in the fake elector's scheme, making calls to officials, and filing false documents.

What about the unidentified co-conspirators?

The indictment includes 30 unidentified co-conspirators involved in events but not charged with crimes.

These individuals are not named at present, though their roles are discernible to some extent.