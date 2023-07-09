Judge rules two of Trump's codefendants in 2020 election case are split from rest

The ruling comes just before a hearing on motions from Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court Judge ruled Thursday that two defendants in the 2020 RICO election case will be tried together and split off from the rest.

Fulton judge Scott McAfee ruled that Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, attorneys who assisted Trump following the election, will have their Oct. 23 trial separate from the remaining 17 codefendants, including former President Donald Trump.

The group of 17 will remain together for now. However, McAfee ruled that further splits may come.

"After considering the parties’ filings and without the need for a hearing, the Court further finds that severing the remaining 17 co-defendants is simply a procedural and logistical inevitability," McAfee wrote.

The ruling comes just before a hearing on motions both Chesebro and Powell have pending before the court. The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. In an order earlier this week, McAfee said he would consider the following motions:

A motion to speak with grand jurors

A motion to unseal special purpose grand jury transcripts

A motion to disclose unindicted co-conspirators

Chesebro's attorneys proposed all three motions. Powell supports two of them. She did not move to adopt the motion to unseal the special purpose grand jury transcripts.

The hearing comes as several key matters in the case remain unresolved.

Several other defendants have filed motions to sever. Others, including Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Chesebro, filed motions to have the criminal charges dismissed. Several codefendants, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, want their cases removed to federal court. Meadows' motion is now in front of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit after a federal judge denied his request.

Trump and 18 other codefendants were indicted by a Fulton County grand jury last month for their alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election. This is the fourth criminal case brought against Trump this year. It comes as seeks the Republican presidential nomination ahead of the 2024 election.