Small earthquake reported near Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a minor earthquake was recorded Sunday in Macon.

According to the USGS, it happened around 1:30 a.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3.

A 2.3 is "usually not felt, but recorded by seismograph," they said

WMAZ reporter Suzanne Lawler felt it at her house, and says her neighbors did as well. This was in the area of Wimbish Road and Marshall Drive.

Georgia's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said that although earthquakes in Georgia are generally "rare," they do happen. The state's northwest counties, South Carolina border counties, and central and west central Georgia counties are most at risk for earthquakes.