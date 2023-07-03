13 people die over weekend across Georgia in traffic accidents

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported the figures for the weekend ahead of July 4th.

ATLANTA — More than a dozen people died in traffic accidents around Georgia over the weekend leading into the Fourth of July holiday, the state reported Monday morning.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety tweeted out the figure. They earlier warned on Friday that Georgia State Patrol troopers would be stepping up late-night patrols for the busy holiday travel weekend.

"This is your only warning to slow down and drive sober," DSP tweeted.

According to the DSP breakdown, the traffic fatalities occurred in the following areas:

Athens

Atlanta (2)

LaGrange

Union City

Villa Rica

DeKalb County

Dougherty County (2)

Glynn County

Paulding County

Pike County

One location was not accounted for in DSP's tweets.