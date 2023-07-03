13 people die over weekend across Georgia in traffic accidents

ATLANTA — More than a dozen people died in traffic accidents around Georgia over the weekend leading into the Fourth of July holiday, the state reported Monday morning.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety tweeted out the figure. They earlier warned on Friday that Georgia State Patrol troopers would be stepping up late-night patrols for the busy holiday travel weekend.
"This is your only warning to slow down and drive sober," DSP tweeted.
According to the DSP breakdown, the traffic fatalities occurred in the following areas:
- Athens
- Atlanta (2)
- LaGrange
- Union City
- Villa Rica
- DeKalb County
- Dougherty County (2)
- Glynn County
- Paulding County
- Pike County
One location was not accounted for in DSP's tweets.
