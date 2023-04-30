Georgia's annual burn ban to start Monday

Restrictions are typically placed each year to reduce the pollutants, or ozone brought into the air.

ATLANTA — Georgia's summer burn ban will start May 1, affecting 54 counties around Atlanta and the northern part of the state.

The ban will last for several months, ending Sept. 30., according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resource's Environmental Protection Division.

The ban prohibits "citizens and businesses from burning yard and land-clearing debris." A full-time ban on burning garbage is in place year round, according to the DNR's website.

Restrictions are typically placed each year to reduce the pollutants, or ozone brought into the air. During summertime in metro Atlanta, the burning of fossil fuels and other combustible materials can increase ozone, making the air toxic for residents.

Ozone is created when "volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides react in the presence of sunlight," the website said. Poor air quality and high ozone levels have been linked to lung and heart disease in humans.

In addition to the air quality risks, burn bans reduce the likelihood of having wildfires during the summer months.

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, humans are the number one cause of wildfires in Georgia. By enacting the annual summer burn ban, this helps to lower the risk of wildfires.

The 54 counties affected can be found here.

According to the EPD, exemptions to the burn ban include:

Agricultural burning exemption

Forestry "prescribed burning" exemption*

Campfires or barbeques

Fire-fighting training exemption, provided appropriate permit is issued

Operation of open flame equipment exemption

Explosive disposal in accordance with U.S. Department of Labor Safety Regulations