Taylor Swift donates to Atlanta Community Food Bank

Currently, Swift is in Atlanta right now for her Eras Tour, which ends Sunday, April 30.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Community Food Bank took to Instagram Saturday to thank the music artist for her donation to the food bank.

The ACFB did not specifically say what or how much was donated, but did express their gratitude for “[her] generous gift.”

This is not the first time Swift has made donations during the tour. She also made a donation to a Tampa food bank prior to her Atlanta trip. The food bank in Tampa said they were able to get over 125,000 meals for residents.