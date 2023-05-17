Hundreds of Uber, Lyft drivers consider strike for Memorial Day weekend

Some drivers say they want higher wages, safer conditions and fair policies

ATLANTA — It could be difficult to use a rideshare service like Uber and Lyft over the Memorial Day holiday weekend as several drivers are refusing to get behind the wheel.

Some people said hundreds of their fellow rideshare drivers have already signed on to stay home during the busy holiday weekend because they are fed up with low wages, unsafe conditions and unfair policies that leave them on empty.

“It would be a disaster especially if you’re visiting," Felicia Slater said. "That’s one of the top services you’ll need if you’re trying to get from point A to point B."

But driver Giahna Fernandes said Uber’s policies are set up to favor the customer and do not offer many protections for the driver. She said her driving account was suspended the next day when an irate passenger complained.

“I got to the pickup, (and) he was upset and cursing me out because I had mistaken another man," said Fernandes.

Other drivers like Tasha Muhammad said her take-home pay is not enough to sustain her.

“I do not have enough money to put gas in the car at the end of the day," Muhammad said. "If I need maintenance I don’t have money to buy a tire."

On Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest times for travel, they’re calling for a strike.

“We are really realistically up to about 500 drivers just that fast," said DeAnte' Hill.

Hill said he expects the number to grow to the thousands in the coming days – but it's unclear if this grassroots effort will be a success.

11Alive reached out to both Uber and Lyft for comment.

Uber said it is working to lower insurance costs for ride-sharing rivers in Georgia so they have more money in their pockets.

Lyft said the company has rolled out new programs that allow drivers to start earning as soon as they accept fares and a cashback rewards program.