Soldier shot and killed at Georgia Army base identified

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division on Tuesday identified Sgt. Nathan Hillman as the victim shot and killed Monday at south Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Sgt. Hillman was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, the 3rd Infantry Division said in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Hillman joined the Army in 2015 and had one deployment to Afghanistan, with awards including two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals.

A shooting incident was reported early Monday at the base, which is a little less than an hour southwest of Savannah. Officials have not yet detailed the circumstances of the shooting, or identified the suspect. They said the suspect was in custody shortly after the incident and transferred to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division's custody.

"On Monday morning, the Spartan Family lost one of our own in a tragic and unexpected way," said Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. "With deepest sorrow our hearts are with the Families and units involved in the incident. Providing support to the impacted Families and Soldiers is our first priority. We are working closely with the Fort Stewart military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.”