Gov. Kemp, first lady heading to NW Georgia to survey damage after flooding

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp will travel to northwest Georgia on Wednesday to survey damage in flood-stricken Chattooga County.

Steady rainfall hit parts of northwest Georgia over the weekend prompting a flood emergency and a disruption of clean water service in towns such as Summerville.

The city's mayor, Harry Harvey, reported more than 10 inches of rain in just under a 10-hour period of time.

Some parts of Chattooga and neighboring Floyd County received more than a foot of rain in total, prompting Gov. Kemp to declare a state of emergency for that part of the state.

According to a release from the governor's office, Kemp and his wife, the first lady Marty Kemp, will head to Chattooga County on Wednesday where they "will visit communities... along with local officials and emergency management personnel to view flood damage caused by the severe rains over Labor Day weekend."

The governor will also address the media at 10:30 a.m. at Summerville City Hall.

Officials present will also include Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) Director Chris Stallings and Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader.