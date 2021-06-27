Second company to collect garbage as trash piles up in Macon

MACON, Bibb County — Macon-Bibb County is hiring a second company to pick up trash from one-fifth of locations.
Mayor Lester Miller says residents can no longer tolerate the pickup delays of the company that is supposed to be serving the entire city-county.
Ryland Environmental will start work on July 26. Miller says the company will be directed to areas that need the most help. The extra service could cost $2.2 million.
Miller says the city-county could seek to recover the money from current incumbent Waste Management.
Miller said he wants Waste Management to reallocate resources to areas not served by Ryland. The second company could remain on the job for up to six months.