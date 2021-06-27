Second company to collect garbage as trash piles up in Macon

The extra service could cost $2.2 million.

MACON, Bibb County — Macon-Bibb County is hiring a second company to pick up trash from one-fifth of locations.

Mayor Lester Miller says residents can no longer tolerate the pickup delays of the company that is supposed to be serving the entire city-county.

Ryland Environmental will start work on July 26. Miller says the company will be directed to areas that need the most help. The extra service could cost $2.2 million.

Miller says the city-county could seek to recover the money from current incumbent Waste Management.