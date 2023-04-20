Yes, breastfeeding can lower a woman's risk for breast cancer

The benefits for babies are well-known, but breastfeeding also means good news for moms in the fight against cancer.

ATLANTA — The health benefits of breastfeeding are well-known for babies, but what about the perks for moms?

Some reports claim breastfeeding can help in the fight against cancer.

11Alive verifies the true health impacts of breastfeeding for mothers.

THE QUESTION

Can breastfeeding lower a woman's risk for breast cancer?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, breastfeeding can reduce a woman's risk of developing breast cancer.

WHAT WE FOUND

There's extensive research to back up how breastfeeding can reduce a woman's risk for certain types of cancers, including breast cancer, according to experts.

Nurse practitioner Lori Plummer explained that every 12 months a woman breastfeeds with either one or several children-- she is lowering her risk of breast cancer.

"She can lower her risk of breast cancer by 4%. So the risk reduction really is significant," Plummer said.

While experts said there's no absolute time period for how long you must breastfeed to get the benefit, there is a believed association between the time and the level of protection.

"The longer she breastfeeds, the more cancer risk reduction is actually realized," Dr. Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society.

She said that the 12-month mark is when researchers normally see the most dramatic impact on breast cancer reduction.

Dr. Knudsen said breastfeeding can even protect against aggressive types of breast cancer, some of which can't be treated by traditional therapies.

"Some studies have shown up to a 20% risk reduction for these aggressive, estrogen receptor-negative breast cancers, including triple-negative breast cancer for women who breastfeed," she added.

According to the American Cancer Society, triple-negative breast cancer, which doesn't have hormone receptor cells, accounts for about 10-15% of all breast cancers.

One of the factors playing a role in protecting against cancer when breastfeeding is lactation, the CDC said.

"When a woman is breastfeeding, she experiences hormonal changes that may delay the return of her menstrual periods," the agency explains online.

Estrogen is linked to an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancers, according to experts.

The shedding of breast tissue, which also occurs during breastfeeding, may also play a role.

"It's also the case that the breast itself undergoes changes, especially the cells in the lining of the duct and the case of losing some cells during that process," Dr. Knudsen said.

Experts believe that more women need to be educated about the benefits and how it works in prenatal education.

While there is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, the American Cancer Society has recommendations for all women who want to lower the risk.

