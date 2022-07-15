No, the Cobb County School District will not be arming teachers

The board elected to create a new position. That person will be able to carry a weapon on school grounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County School Board met Thursday to discuss, among other things, a new measure that would allow some school staff members to carry weapons on Cobb County District campuses. The measure was approved with a 4-2 vote.

THE QUESTION

How would the new measure proposed by the Cobb County School Board work? Will the district be arming teachers?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

The measure creates a new role within the district that will allow some employees to carry guns. However, teachers will not be armed.

WHAT WE FOUND

Superintendent Chris Ragdale said during the meeting, "I am not in favor nor do I support arming teachers in classrooms."

An earlier version of the measure states the superintendent can authorize certain personnel to possess or carry weapons in the district buildings and on district property. The same is true for school functions, school safety zones, and on school buses.

The superintendent will also authorize what kind of weapon can be used. The person selected must have specific training in pistol shooting, and a working understanding of the use of force in the defense of others. This is in addition to other measures.

The superintendent may excuse an individual from training if they have had previous law enforcement or military experience.

11Alive contacted the Cobb County School District to ask specific questions about the measure. A district spokesperson sent the following statement to the 11Alive Newsroom.

"The Superintendent’s comments and policy are clear: we will take every possible step to recruit and retain public safety staff who can help keep our students safe. The policy is also clear: we are not and will not arm teachers. We look forward to adding to our public safety team."

So, 11Alive can verify that the measure approved creates a new position for some employees to carry guns on school campuses. The measure, however, does not include teachers.