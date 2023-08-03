No, car thefts are currently not decreasing in Georgia, but they could be worse

Statistics show Georgia saw a 1% increase in stolen vehicles from 2021 to 2022. Nationwide, there's a record number of stolen cars – surpassing 1 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — An online study claims car thefts are declining in Georgia, but new data released might paint another picture.

The QuoteWizard study states that car thefts in Georgia are down by 21%. QuoteWizard compares car insurance rates for customers.

THE QUESTION

Are car thefts down by 21% in Georgia?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Car thefts are currently not decreasing in Georgia. However, statistics show that numbers are plateauing.

WHAT WE FOUND

First, QuoteWizard clarified it has only examined data up until 2020. As that was peak time during the coronavirus pandemic, its statistics need context.

NICB is a 110-year-old not-for-profit organization, which bridges the gap between insurance carriers and the information they obtained from claim data. The organization passes that information along to state, federal, and local law enforcement.

While information from the NICB does show car thefts in Georgia were at a slight decline that year, now, the numbers have plateaued according to the organization’s President and CEO David Glawe.

“Georgia is up 1%," Glawe said. "In Atlanta, specifically, you're down 1%. That's a credit to your local law enforcement and your state agency, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as well as the Atlanta Police Department in the metropolitan area, your community engagement programs, and your insurance commissioner."

According to NICB's report released Wednesday, car thefts in the state went up slightly from 26,238 in 2021 to 26,529 in 2022.

However, Glawe explains that compared to other cities and states, Georgia's numbers are good.

"Here in Chicago, we've seen an increase in 55% over 2021, they continue to exponentially increase their auto thefts, as well as the state of Illinois was up 35%," Glawe said. "We lead the way here in our home state of Illinois.”

NICB's most recent info also shows the most stolen vehicles in Georgia include:

Ford Pickup Trucks

Honda Accords

Chevy Pickup Trucks

It adds that the nation is currently seeing the highest vehicle theft numbers in 15 years.

"The National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes stolen vehicle reports every year, and we're going to be publishing them quarterly going forward. In 2022, we have seen a 7% increase over 2021 [nationwide] and we've exceeded a million stolen vehicles. We have not seen those types of numbers since 2008," Glawe said.

To try to get those numbers trending downward, Glawe has a few recommendations:

Verify if your insurance covers your car in the event it's stolen. Glawe said liability insurance is required by law in order to drive a vehicle on a public road. He added comprehensive insurance helps if your vehicle is stolen or parts of your vehicle are stolen, but you will not be covered after the fact.

Park your vehicle in well-lit areas so if passerby sees something suspicious, they can call 911.

Take your key fob with you. Glawe said that oftentimes stolen vehicles are caused by people leaving their keys in their cars.

It's verified -- the latest statistics show Georgia saw a 1% increase in stolen vehicles from 2021 to 2022. Nationwide, there's a record number of stolen cars – surpassing 1 million for the first time since 2008.