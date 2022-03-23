Claim about viral Home Depot privilege training guide needs context

The resource was not authorized, the company said.

ATLANTA — A flyer discussing the different types of societal privilege is going viral on social media, drawing both criticism and support for Home Depot.

The flyer, titled Leading Practices - Unpacking Privilege, allegedly came from a Home Depot worker and was posted online. The handout bears the company's logo and discusses social advantages like class privilege and white privilege.

"If you're confident that the police exist to protect you, you have white privilege," the resource reads. It also described religious privilege as: "If you can expect time off from work to celebrate your religious holidays, you have Christian privilege."

Atlanta-based Home Depot is getting backlash as the handout continues to circulate through the internet. The home improvement chain has more than 2,300 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico with critics threatening to boycott the business. As of Wednesday evening, Home Depot has not publicly addressed the learning material.

THE QUESTION

Is this handout from Home Depot?

THE SOURCES

Home Depot Corporate

THE ANSWER

This claim needs context. The handout was shared at a Home Depot store, but the claim needs context as it was not widely distributed nor authorized.

WHAT WE FOUND

As critics and supporters rally behind the viral image, Home Depot said the material was shared at a store. However, the resource was not approved by the corporate diversity, equity and inclusion department.

"This was a resource in our Canadian division and not part of any required programming," a Home Depot spokesperson said in a statement to 11Alive.

According to Home Depot Canada, there are 182 stores across the country. The company did not clarify what store the flyer came from.