Volunteers in Atlanta stuffed backpacks for the homeless in support of the "We Got Your Back" campaign.

The outreach event on Friday was sponsored by Bridge Investment Group, in partnership with the Danna Foundation.

Four more similar events are planned for Saturday.

"We Got Your Back" is a national effort that's growing.

The goal is to give a little comfort to the homeless by providing backpacks that are filled with essentials, like water, a toothbrush, socks and more.

