Atlanta waiting to see if it will be chosen as a World Cup host city

The city is seen as a strong contender due to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is among 17 U.S. cities vying for hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup. On Thursday evening, we'll find out if the tournament will be coming to Georgia's capital city in four years.

The selection announcements will be streamed on FIFA's website here. Canada and Mexico are joint-hosting the tournament and are allotted three host cities each.

The site of the 1996 Olympics, Atlanta, was among those considered for the first U.S.-based World Cup in 1994 but ultimately not chosen to host games.

Last year, FIFA officials toured Atlanta as a potential host site.

"Obviously, you have the magnificent stadium here, and also transport links, sustainability, city infrastructure, accommodations, training sites, fan experiences," Colin Smith, chief tournaments and events officer with FIFA, said at that time.

Back in September, Smith did say the stadium would have to put in real grass for the World Cup instead of the turf it usually uses.

About Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta is considered a much stronger contender this time around, due to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The venue opened in 2017 and is one of the few NFL stadiums around the country that is almost as well-known for its soccer environment as for football, with the MLS club Atlanta United a top draw.

The Benz has an official capacity of 71,000 that can expand for special events to accommodate as many as 75,000 people. And Atlanta United is responsible for 10 of the top 11 MLS attendance records, all set in the last few years.

More than 72,500 people were in attendance for an August 2019 game against the LA Galaxy, a record crowd at the venue.