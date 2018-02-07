It's official: The new AJC Peachtree Road Race t-shirt design has officially been released.

The design was created by Michael Martinez.

Stroll Down Peachtree by Michael Martinez

It will not only appear on the coveted shirts given to race runners upon completing the Peachtree Road Race but the designer also gets $1,000 from the AJC.

“The AJC Peachtree Road Race is a celebration of all things Atlanta,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s Executive Director. “It is always exciting to see the creative ways Atlanta’s art community captures this 49-year-old Atlanta tradition event in their designs.”

The final five designs were revealed in February out of 125 entries by a panel of judges from Atlanta Track Club, the AJC and Mizuno USA. From there the public had the opportunity to vote until March 26 on which design would appear on the shirts. The runners-up also received a nice surprise - $100 each for their efforts.

