VOTING BEGINS SOON: AJC Peachtree Road Race 'Oh, Say Can You Sing?' contest

Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

ATLANTA — Singers from across metro Atlanta entered to win the chance to perform the national anthem for thousands of runners for this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race. Five finalists have been selected and we need your help to vote on the winners!

The 54nd running of the Peachtree will take place on Tuesday, July 4.

The first-place winner, as determined by your votes, will perform at the start line of the July 4 race.

Watch the performances and then click the link at the bottom of this story to vote for your favorite.

Voting opens on Monday, June 12 at noon and closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. The winner will be announced Friday, June 16 on 11Alive News at Noon.

FINALISTS

MAKENNA BROWN

Posted by Cathy Bell Smith on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

SOPHIA DASHING

ALEXANDRA GUILFOY

GARY MAYS

CHRIS ROBINSON

PEACHTREE JUNIOR FINALST

ROCCO GORELIK, 13

EMBED