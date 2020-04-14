Atlanta radio host takes break from show to fight COVID-19

He was called to serve as a logistical planner to help state agencies stop the spread and help people recover.

Mark Zinno is a radio host at Atlanta Sports X. He has his own show, A to Z With Mark Zinno, but fans of his show haven’t heard his name across the airwaves for a little while.

The reason: because he has been busy serving us in a different way - through the Georgia National Guard.

“Everybody has an important role when it comes to this fight,” Zinno said.

Zinno’s role is Lieutenant Colonel. He was called to serve as a logistical planner to help state agencies stop the spread and help people recover.

“There are people who are on the front lines doing the medical stuff and there are people in the Georgia Guard doing the decontamination and that’s a whole different role,” Zinno said. “My role is from a planning function. Not one role is more important than the other. They all come together to make the piece of the pie that gets us to the solution we are looking for.”

So how hard was it for Zinno to walk away from his radio show duties to fight COVID-19?

“In this line of work, people actually like and respect me,” Zinno said. “On my radio show, nobody in this market likes or respects me.”

But seriously, the transition was an easy one for Zinno. He has served in the military for decades.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Zinno said. “I understand when the bell rings and they need me to be somewhere, I go. I put my military uniform on, I put my hat on and I just go to work.”

