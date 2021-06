The Bucks outscored the Hawks 30-17 in the 4th, and they now take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

ATLANTA — The Milwaukee Bucks surged ahead in the 4th quarter to defeat the Atlanta Hawk 113-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena.

The Bucks got 38 points from Khris Middleton and 33 from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 35 points.