DOHA, Qatar — Christian Coleman has won the world championship gold medal in the men's 100 meters, three weeks after avoiding a ban for missed drug tests.

Coleman started well and extended his lead down the stretch to win in 9.76 seconds, beating defending champion Justin Gatlin into second place in the centerpiece race. Andre de Grasse of Canada was third.

Coleman had been accused of failing to provide accurate information on his whereabouts for drug testing. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency dropped the case after determining one of the missed tests should be backdated on a technicality, taking it out of the required 12-month window for violations.

Jamaica's Tajay Gayle won the long jump of 8.69 meters, becoming the first Jamaican to win a world championship field event.

Jeff Henderson of the U.S. was second and Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria third.

