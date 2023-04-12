x
Georgia Tech mascot wins national cheer and dance competition

Buzz the bee won the mascot category at the 2023 NCA and NDA Collegiate National Cheer and Dance Championship.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets mascot Buzz celebrates with fans after fans stormed the field after their win over the Florida State Seminoles at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech won 22-16. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech's mascot has a new claim to fame as the national collegiate cheer and dance world - champion. 

Buzz the bee won the mascot category at the 2023 NCA and NDA Collegiate National Cheer and Dance Championship with a score of 53.7 out of 60. 

A post from the school's Instagram said their mascot won the crowd over with their Super Mario Bros.-inspired dance routine.

"Confirmation of what we already knew, our mascot is the best in the buzzness," the post read in part.  


