Plans in the works for a Georgia Bulldogs championship victory celebration

INDIANAPOLIS — The Georgia Bulldogs secured their first national championship in more than four decades on Monday night, beating Alabama 33-18.
That means a celebration, right? It would appear so.
UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks told 11Alive's Maria Martin in a postgame interview in Indianapolis that plans are already in the works for a parade/celebration, and that it'll be held on Saturday in Athens.
The athletic director didn't have specific details yet available, but said any parade and ceremonies will probably include a portion at Sanford Stadium.
Brooks told Maria they would "release details here pretty soon."
Better book your hotel rooms now - we're not sure Athens is big enough to hold all the Bulldogs who have been waiting 40-plus years for this moment.
"It's really hard to get to this point. I've been close before, but to get here it's just surreal," Brooks told Maria. "I don't think I want anyone to pinch me right now if this is a dream. I just want to keep dreaming."