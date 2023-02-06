New opponents | Georgia's 2024 football schedule released

The Dawgs found out every opponent on next year's first-of-its-kind schedule on SEC Network Wednesday night.

ATHENS, Ga. — Just days after the Southeastern Conference announced major changes to its football schedule and division outlook, the powerhouse conference released its SEC slate for the 2024 season Wednesday night.

Georgia Bulldog fans have waited in anticipation to see if their schedule would keep longtime storied rivals such as Florida and Auburn, and also how SEC newcomers Texas and Oklahoma would play into the scheduling cards.

On Wednesday, those answers were revealed on SEC Network.

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 opponents

Home games

Georgia vs. Auburn

Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)

Georgia vs. Tennessee

Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech (Sept. 7)

Georgia vs. UMass (Nov. 23)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (Nov. 30)

Away games

Georgia vs. Alabama

Georgia vs. Texas

Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Georgia vs. Kentucky

Neutral site games

Georgia vs. Clemson (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

As the schedule outlines, only three of the games are actually cemented with their actual dates on the schedule. Even though UGA knows who they will play, the dates for the rest of the games are to be determined.

The schedule is historic in many ways for the entirety of the existing SEC, but for the Dawgs, it would mark the first time they have visited Texas since the 1958 season.

Each of the current 14 teams in the SEC will play either Texas or Oklahoma -- home or away -- in 2024. No school will travel to the same location where they played at in 2023. Georgia plays Ole Miss in 2023 in Athens but will get to travel to Oxford to take on the Rebels the following year.

The SEC said on the schedule release show that 2024 opponents were determined based on two primary factors: which were traditional opponents and the balance of overall strength of the schedule. As released previously, there will be no divisions in the SEC beginning in 2024.

It's expected that Georgia will keep Florida as its annual permanent rival, according to UGA insider Anthony Dasher.