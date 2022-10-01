A note for the next 99 | UGA's Jordan Davis leaves behind sentimental message

Davis, one of the best players in college football, left a note for the next Bulldog who becomes number 99.

ATLANTA — As University of Georgia gears up to take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship, one Bulldog is solidifying his legacy.

Jordan Davis is "one of the most dominant players in college football" right now, Alabama head coach Nick Saban previously said. The defensive tackle even scored a touchdown on offense this year.

"He's about as good an inside player as I've seen in a long time, on any college football team," Saban said.

Although he's finishing up his senior season, Davis isn't departing from the Bulldogs without leaving behind something to remember him by. He left a note for the next number "99" tucked away in his locker.

"I can't reveal all the details. But I'd say it's just a little memo," Davis told UGA Sports. "It was just my name, a little message and the years I played and in a hiding spot, so they have to find it. But when they do, they'll have a little message. It was more so for me, so when I come back, I can just look at it and I'm like, yeah, that was my locker. If I have kids in the future or bring my brothers, or something like that."

The 6-foot-6, 340 pound Charlotte, North Carolina native became the the winner of an annual award given to the best defensive player in college ball, the Chuck Bednarick Award in 2021. The same year, he was also awarded the Outland Trophy, which is given to the nation's top interior lineman.