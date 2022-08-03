Shelter-in-place order lifted at Morehouse

ATLANTA — A shelter in place was lifted said Morehouse College on social media.
Students at the college can "continue with your normal routine," they said on social media.
Students at the college were asked to shelter in place due to a suspicious package around 2:30 p.m.
The college said students should stay in the building they are in, and if they are outside, move into the nearest building.
"Please shelter in place immediately due to a suspicious package. Please remain in the location you are in or move into your nearest building," they said on Twitter.
Atlanta Police said they assisted on the call and "no threats were indicated."
They have not released any information about the package or where on campus it was found.
