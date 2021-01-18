Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt fired "for cause"

Pruitt coached the Vols for three seasons, finishing his time at Tennessee with a 16-19 record.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR has confirmed with a high-level University of Tennessee administrator that Tennessee is parting ways with football head coach Jeremy Pruitt, firing him "for cause." Sources said the decision had a reason but has not yet confirmed the cause.

A high-level source at the university said UT Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has also decided to retire after a national search.

Pruitt’s final game at Tennessee was a 34-13 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium.

Pruitt, a former defensive coordinator at Florida State, Georgia and Alabama, joined Tennessee on Dec. 7, 2017, after Butch Jones was fired mid-season.

In 2018, Tennessee finished with a 5-7 record, including two of the biggest wins during Pruitt’s tenure, a road victory against No. 21 Auburn and a home win against No. 12 Kentucky. The Vols lost its final two games of the season, failing to make a bowl.

In 2019, after starting the season 2-5, Tennessee won its final six games of the season, capping things off with a comeback win against Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Vols finished the season 8-5, just its third season with at least eight wins since 2008.

During a COVID-19 shortened season, Tennessee extended its win streak to eight games, before dropping six games in a row, tying a program record for the longest losing streak in a single season. Tennessee eventually snapped the streak with a 42-17 win against Vanderbilt.