Qwan'tez Stiggers is a 23-year-old from Atlanta who plays as a defensive back.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Fan Controlled Football continues its first season down at Pullman Yards

The league is drawing former NFL players like Terrell Owens and local players right here in Atlanta.

Maria Martin caught up with FCF defensive back Qwan'tez Stiggers to talk about his season so far and his mom, Kwanna Martiel Stiggers as the two get ready for Mother’s Day weekend.