Georgia Tech football looks to win 2 straight for first time since 2018

Before beating Pitt on Saturday, Duke was the last Power Five team Georgia Tech beat dating back to last season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The beginning of a new era under Georgia Tech Interim Head Coach Brent Key got off to a great start with Saturday's upset victory over No. 24 Pitt.

Tuesday at his weekly press conference, Key pointed out his team has moved on. That message has been passed along to his players in an effort to keep his team on the right track.

"Success is the enemy of success. All it does is draw more attention to you, " said Key. "It creates distractions for players [and] coaches"

"More people die going down Mount Everest than actually climbing up Mount Everest. When you start looking at what you've done in the past, you're going to fall," said Key.

Before beating Pitt on Saturday, Duke was the last Power Five team Georgia Tech beat dating back to last season. Tech looks to beat them Saturday inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

If Tech wins Saturday, it would be the first time since the 2018 season that the Yellow Jackets win two games in a row. It would be even more special considering this weekend is Homecoming on the Flats.