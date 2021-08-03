The Indiana Pacers forward beat out Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic in the final round to take the trophy.

Former Gonzaga forward Domantas Sabonis won the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge on Sunday afternoon during the All-Star weekend festivities.

Sabonis, now a forward for the Indian Pacers, beat Orlando Magic forward Nikola Vucevic in the final round to claim the trophy.

He also beat New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Sabonis finished second in the 2020 Skills Challenge behind Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

The former Zag will be a reserve on Team Lebron for the All-Star game on Sunday night.