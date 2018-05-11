The Atlanta Track Club annually recognizes the area's most accomplished cross country student-athletes, along with their supporting coaches, with an awards banquet celebrating the All-Metro team.

This fall, 42 student-athletes (21 boys, 21 girls) were selected for All-Metro candidacy in cross country.

Help us assign the placement for the First, Second and Third All-Metro members.

The classifications will be grouped like this (below), based on the poll results:

1. First Team: Athletes ranked 1-7

2. Second Team: Athletes ranked 8-14

3. Third Team: Athletes ranked 15-21

The athletes ranked No. 1 at the end of voting will receive the Ray Buckley/Jeff Benton Outstanding Athlete Award.

Each All-Metro athlete will be recognized for their extraordinary seasons at the All-Metro Banquet, and the First Team All-Metro honorees will receive a $500 scholarship from the Atlanta Track Club.

The 2018 All-Metro High School Cross Country Banquet will be held on Tuesday December 4 at the Stave Room.

(If you can't see the poll below, click here to vote)

Meet the athletes:

