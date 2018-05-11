The Atlanta Track Club annually recognizes the area's most accomplished cross country student-athletes, along with their supporting coaches, with an awards banquet celebrating the All-Metro team.

This fall, 42 student-athletes (21 boys, 21 girls) were selected for All-Metro candidacy in cross country.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Help us assign the placement for the First, Second and Third All-Metro members.

The classifications will be grouped like this (below), based on the poll results:

1. First Team: Athletes ranked 1-7

2. Second Team: Athletes ranked 8-14

3. Third Team: Athletes ranked 15-21

The athletes ranked No. 1 at the end of voting will receive the Ray Buckley/Jeff Benton Outstanding Athlete Award.

Each All-Metro athlete will be recognized for their extraordinary seasons at the All-Metro Banquet, and the First Team All-Metro honorees will receive a $500 scholarship from the Atlanta Track Club.

The 2018 All-Metro High School Cross Country Banquet will be held on Tuesday December 4 at the Stave Room.

(If you can't see the poll below, click here to vote)

Meet the athletes:

© 2018 WXIA