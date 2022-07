Raul “Popo” Aguirre will make the announcement at 3 p.m. and will be streamed right here on 11Alive.com.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A Whitewater High School four-star linebacker is set to make his college football decision known on Tuesday afternoon.

Raul “Popo” Aguirre will make the announcement at 3 p.m. and will be streamed right here on 11Alive.com, 11Alive's YouTube channel and 11Alive's Roku and Fire Stick apps.

According to Rivals.com, Aguirre had 25 offers. The recruiting site on3.com says his six finalists are Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Miami (Fla.) and Ohio State.